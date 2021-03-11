The Fabulous Flag Line

"Hey, Dr. G, want to join the flag line?" This friendly shout out came from Senior MacKenzie Mulloy, one of the 3 tri-captains of the Lakewood Rangers Marching Band Flag Corps. It was a late Thursday evening, and the squad was practicing--something they do beginning in early summer and continuing through the duration of the football season. So, it's no accident that the Flag Line adds a crisp visual element to pre-game, halftime, marches and everything else that they do. They produce. They put in the time.

Yet, given that the LRMB features fabulous musicians and the iconic Rangerettes, it's easy to overlook the Flag Line. But as I contemplated my offer--ultimately declining because I didn't want to give anyone a concussion--I realized how hard this crew works, how skilled they are, and how much they add to the LRMB.

Along with MacKenzie, fellow Captains senior Molly Minadeo and junior Graci Yost organize and choreograph the routines, taking several hours to craft each show. What starts with summer band camps, extends through five 2-3 hour practices per week through football season, which this year will extend into November. Their splendid performances on Friday nights happen because of all they work they do when no one is watching.

This twirling, dancing, energizing crew, advised by Ms. Sarah Miller, once again delivered a fabulous performance at last Tuesday's band concert in the Civic Auditorium. It was great to see Flag line members Anneliese Parker, Amalia Marich, Madeline Rybak, Adriana Bajha, Lennah Papadorotheou, Maya Blume, Cameron Wereb, Vinnie Halstead, Misha Platt, Caroline Baas, Isabella Chambers-Deckers, and Ava Schmoldt. As I watched the dazzling display of purple and gold flash through the Civic Auditorium light, I for the first time saw up close the intricacy of their choreography.

“Love” and “Fun”—those were the words that a smiling MacKenzie used to describe being on the Flag Line. In fact, by all appearances, every Flag Line student has the same enthusiasm. For McKenzie, the path to Flag Captain was paved by her mentor, Halle Sullenberger (LHS ’21) a former captain and great role model.

So, next time you see the fabulous Lakewood Rangers Marching band, and are regaled by the sounds, the formations and the movements, consider giving the Flag Line a shout out. Thank you, Flag Line!