Students Part Of Chamber Community Leadership Program

A group of Lakewood High and Franklin School of Opportunity juniors and seniors are taking their learning outside the classroom and into the real world as participants in the Lakewood Chamber Leadership Academy. The program, which is administered by the Effective Leadership Academy nonprofit, aims to foster leadership skills, self awareness around skills needed to succeed in the business world, and community engagement.

Students participating have been recommended by their teachers and principals and attended the first of five half-day sessions on October 13 at City Hall. Each session, which are spread from October to April, is centered around a theme. The first theme was community. Successive sessions will address personal finance, entrepreneurship, and two STEAM sessions. After spending part of the morning learning about foundational practices and behaviors to be successful leaders and learners, the students then heard from a panel of community business and civic leaders from LakewoodAlive, the Lakewood Fire and Police departments and the Mayor’s Office.

“Through a variety of hands-on, engaging activities our students take a “journey of self-discovery” and gain essential tools for success along the way,” said ELA Executive Director Flo Brett. “This program will give you the edge when you move out of Lakewood High and into the real world,” she told the students.

By the end of the program, the students will have completed a SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunities, threats) regarding their community and present their findings in the final session.