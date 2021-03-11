Starr Gazer

NOVEMBER

ARIES: The Sun is shining on other people’s money this month for the Ram, & your Good Luck charm is hanging with your friends, associations & groups. Get about town, mingle & network.

TAURUS: The Bull is no stranger to relationships, business/personal use that Bull charm & schmooze those relationships this month, Lakewood’s got some great eclectic places for lunch.

GEMINI: The twins focus this month is in the health arena, check out some of those new healthy vegan/vegetarian places this town is known for, & start planning a trip abroad, ahoy.

CANCER: The Crab might be cooking up an affair this month, the romance flames are lighting up, not to mention your 8th house of other’s resources is being blessed by the magic wand, lotto?

LEO: Home is where the Lion’s heart is this month, you’ll be the King/Queen of the Thanksgiving spread, your relationships, including family will bring you much gratitude.

VIRGO: If you’ve got a doctor’s checkup this month, chances are you’ll be leaving with a lollipop, your health is 5-stars, get out in the community & help donate turkeys to the hungry.

LIBRA: The Sun is shining on the peace-lovers finances this month, you’ll be smiling all the way to the bank, just don’t overdo it, the romantic flames are burning, throw a log on the fire.

SCORPIO: You’ve got more going on this month than everyone else on the Planet. The Sun, Mercury, & Mars are all lined up at your cave, so you’ll have to come out eventually, do it.

SAGITTARIUS: Aim that lucky bow-n-arrow in the community this month Centaur, that’s where you’ll find the wishbone, it’s also time for some self-reflection behind the scenes.

CAPRICORN: Breathe a sigh of relief. Jupiter, the benefactor planet, is camping out in your 2nd house of money, spend a little extra on the turkey dinner & invite your closest friends for a feast.

AQUARIUS: Jupiter expands & it's in your 1st house of self – be careful not to have too much dressing and/or pumpkin pie, or you’ll be the one who’s stuffed, Sun is shining on career.

PISCES: The fish has travel on its mind, good for you, it’s nice to see how the other sea creatures live, start looking through those travel brochures, keep it to yourself till you’ve set sail.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com