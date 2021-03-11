Shred It Again: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 119

Screaming Human Scum - Metally Ill - My Mind's Eye - 3 songs - 7"

S.H.S. is the (relatively) new solo project of Shaun Filley, who you might know from Wetbrain, Midnight, Puncture Wound, or many other pretty great bands. The title track is an excellent metal-punk track with appropriately ridiculous lyrics and a great guitar solo from Graham Clise of Annihilation Time. Both "Fright Night" and "Homicidal Tendencies" are very Motörhead inspired– there's one vocal trick that he does in "Fright Night" in particular that is incredibly Lemmy-inspired. Hey, if you're gonna borrow from anyone, it might as well be Lemmy. All three tracks are excellent example of this kind of music–- Shaun knows what he's doing and he's very good at it. Nice cover, too, which consists of the actual cover and then, by my count, three different stickers layered on top of it. Good stuff. 4/5

(My Mind's Eye is at 16010 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood)

Tracy Marie - A Dark Place - self-released - 12 songs - CD, digital

I believe Tracy Marie is known more as a folk/singer-songwriter type, but on her new album here, she goes in a much heavier direction. It's very '90s influenced alternative rock, very reminiscent of the poppier side of grunge. Some songs are pretty good (the title track, "Stick For The Cure" (which has a great transition into a pretty good chorus), "Soul Lost"), others, particularly on the second half and a couple that sound like what I imagine Metallica sounded like in the '90s, are a little weaker, but it's a consistent sounding album. We also get "When It's Over," an acoustic waltz that despite standing out in the track listing doesn't feel misplaced. Ed Stephens (better known as Dead Stephens of Queen Of Hell infamy) plays bass on here, so it has some legitimate credentials as well. And it's cool to hear someone do something entirely different from what they're known for, so hey, good for Tracy Marie. 3/5

(tracymarie.com)

