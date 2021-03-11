Russian Pianist Arsentiy Kharitonov Comes To Lakewood!

With a Live Audience and a Live Streamed Concert

Lakewood Congregational Church

1375 West Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood, Ohio

Monday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Unlike most serious musicians, award-winning pianist Arsentiy Kharitonov started playing piano at the unusually late age of sixteen. His playing began at the Rimsky-Korsakov College of Music and the St. Petersburg Conservatory in Russia. Soon he was giving solo recitals that featured his own compositions and improvisations.

Kharitonov learned a variety of musical styles as well as the standard piano repertoire. His first orchestral appearances included solo performances at the Mariinsky Theatre and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic. In addition, Kharitonov has written multiple scores for various art films and other media in Russia and America.

After a triumphant debut in Carnegie Hall in 2016, the New York Observer noted, “Arsentiy Kharitonov has been placed in the top ranks of keyboard players today.” Fanfare Magazine described him as “a pianist of sumptuous tone, technical mastery, and elegant phrasing.” We are proud to be hosting another U.S. tour by Arsentiy Kharitonov. He will be playing works by such favorites as Bach, Schubert, Scriabin, and Rachmaninoff.

Kharitonov has toured and performed in Russia, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the United States. He is a prize winner of national and international competitions and is easily able to pick up his numerous awards, some of which are the Slavic Music Competition, the Beethoven Piano Sonata Competition, and the Los Angeles Franz Liszt International Competition. Kharitonov has recorded multiple CDs on the Toccata Classics label.

Normally our venue is the outstanding acoustical environment of West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church.Due to difficulties related to COVID and the delta variant, the second concert of the season will be held again at the lovely Lakewood Congregational Church in Lakewood, 1375 West Clifton Boulevard. MASKS ARE REQUIRED REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS. We hope to be “back home” at West Shore Church by early 2022. As always, the Rocky River Chamber Music Society has no admission charge. If you are listening and/or watching from home, here is a way to access the concert via our website:

Streaming will be available on the night of our concert, via our website: www.RRCMS.org

Carol Jacobs is a retired archivist, curator, and librarian who currently serves on the board of the Rocky River Chamber Music Society.