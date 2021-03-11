My Arrival In Mozambique, Africa

Hello People! My name is Fernanda. You may have seen me around town or read my story in the previous issue of The Lakewood Observer. In that story, I left my familiar family and my comfortable life in Chile in order to experience a different culture and to learn about people by living with them the way they live. This was an idea that I got from some documentaries that I watched as a child in Chile.

When I traveled to Mozambique it was a very long trip where we saw an impressive cultural mix of many colors, many cultures, many ways of dressing, many beliefs and many different effects. They are very beautiful, even the flight attendants on the way to Mozambique wore a very cultural dress from their country, it was very cute, beautiful, I would say.

When we arrived in Mozambique, we were met by a girl named Sofia, she is from London and she worked at ADPP on community projects. She helped us to settle in a house where we would be during the first days while the documentation was prepared to travel to our respective projects, where we would be for 6 months.

Sofia, in the 3 days that we were in Maputo, explained some rules to us. For example, even if you feel bad for a child you see on the street, never never give them money. At first, I thought that she was exaggerating ... but as the days went by, my traveling companion was so moved by a girl of about 10 years old, who was selling some "bolinhos" (fried sweet dough) and gave her $ 300 meticais (US $3), is not a lot of money for us, but for them it is a lot. I was there and I got so mad about it because I also gave her cookies and milk so money was not necessary. My friend did not understand that a generous gift like this could put the girl in danger. Then I saw two guys, age around 15 -16 years old, watching her receive the money, so I started to pay attention while the girls were walking away from us and the boys kept looking at the girl, and then started to follow her… I got nervous and I stopped them, they got mad and aggressive, but I did not stop! My Portuguese wasn’t that good, but they thought that I was from Brazil because of my accent. So, I threatened them and told them that I worked in ADPP (ayuda de povo para povo – help the people to people), and that if they did something to harm her, I was going to find them and put them in jail and that if they didn't change direction where they were walking for ten minutes, I was going to call the police. When I named them the police did not believe me, they did not care, but since I was yelling and drawing attention, they had no other option.

I was very scared, but I showed them nothing of fear because I felt that endangering the girl was my fault.

After that situation I understood that Sofia told us that for a reason and I should believe more in what she said.

Sofia took time to show us around the city, the farmers market, a Handicraft fair, beaches, etc. but the most wonderful place was the Orphanage. We went there for 3 days, living with them, cooking with them, learning and playing… this Orphanage has 34 children from 3 to 17 years old… they are a family. There are 3 teachers and the mom Ofelia. Ofelia is a woman who cannot have kids, so she takes care of all these beautiful kids. Isn’t this lovely?

The girls were so fascinated with my hair, because at that time my hair was very long. They were begging me to style my hair like them or dread my hair to make me look like an African hahaha. It was a very wonderful time.

The Mom, Ofelia, at 8:30 each evening, begins her walk around the dorms singing and sending everybody to sleep. She always was singing different songs in Shona dialect.

In the morning, before 5am, everyone rises again to pick up water, and get ready for breakfast and then classes.

These are some things that I was able to see and feel and witness just because I decided one day to leave my comfortable life in Chile and challenge myself to try and live a different way. Just think! These adventures would one day lead me to Lakewood, Ohio where you are now seeing these things and feeling them too through my writing in the Lakewood Observer.

This is part two of a series of articles. Please read more about my world travelling adventures in future issues of the Lakewood Observer.

