Mayor's Corner: Safety Is Top Priority

Safety has always been a top priority for our city, and since taking office as mayor last year, I have taken numerous steps to address safety in Lakewood. That includes capital investments such as 40 additional cameras with enhanced technology that we have installed across the city. But it also includes being strategic in how we approach the work. In that vein, we developed a strategic plan for comprehensive safety at our parks, including our safety forces staffing, physical improvements, and more community involvement.



Part of that strategic plan included physical changes as simple as trimming trees to improve visibility, but it also included working with community groups to increase programming. One key aspect of the plan I would like to highlight was increasing the presence of our city security guards at parks. Lakewood now has uniformed security guards present seven days a week at Madison Park, including evening hours. This is an increased presence and these security guards work in partnership with our police officers to patrol parks and increase safety by keeping eyes on the grounds and the activities taking place.



As you likely have heard, there was an incident at Madison Park in October where one of our security guards observed a male who appeared to be having a drug or mental health related crisis episode. Our security guard called police to respond, and continued to observe the male. When the suspect grabbed a child practicing soccer at the park, the security guard immediately jumped into action with a coach to subdue the suspect and hold him down until officers quickly arrived.



I was highly concerned for the safety of the children and others involved in this incident. I am thankful that the enhanced safety protocols implemented earlier this year were successful in preventing a bad situation from becoming much worse. Our security guard spotted the issue, kept an eye on the situation, and then acted immediately with others on scene to apprehend the suspect when he grabbed a child.



Our city has moved to prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law. He is currently in custody and charged with kidnapping, a first degree felony. I want to personally thank our security guard, who has decades of public safety work experience and used his training well to protect our children. I also want to thank the coach who helped subdue the suspect, the other parents on scene, and our police officers who also took swift action to help.



I have personally spoken to the parents of the victims to check on their wellness. Support services are also being offered to any children who were involved or witnessed the situation and whose families are interested. I have also met with the leadership from the soccer team that was practicing that day, and have spoken with others to keep an open dialogue on working continuously to improve safety. I know that by listening and fine tuning our approaches, we can always keep improving safety in Lakewood.



Lakewood’s parks are community treasures and we will continue to be vigilant in working to make them as safe as possible.