Light Up Lakewood 2021 To Spread Holiday Cheer On December 4

LakewoodAlive’s Festive Outdoor Community Event Returns to Downtown Lakewood

The most joyous of Lakewood traditions is returning to Downtown Lakewood for the 15th annual celebration. The spirit of the season will come to life with holiday cheer when Light Up Lakewood 2021 takes place on Saturday, December 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by First Federal Lakewood and presented by LakewoodAlive, Light Up Lakewood celebrates the season and the richness of our city’s vibrancy. This free, family-friendly event on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood features a holiday parade, lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, The Roundstone Beer Garden, Holiday Train, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, children’s games and more.

Attendees are invited to stroll Lakewood's downtown district and visit local shops and restaurants while taking in the sights and sounds of one of Northeast Ohio's largest holiday celebrations. Light Up Lakewood serves as a marquee event for the entire region.

Light Up Lakewood represents a long-held holiday celebration of Lakewood’s sense of community. Guests will be delighted by the festive atmosphere which includes the twinkle of holiday lights, the cheerful sounds of carolers and the warmth of hot beverages.

Highlights include the Outdoor Vendor Village; The Roundstone Beer Garden sponsored by Roundstone Insurance; the ever-popular Holiday Parade, which commences at Manor Park Avenue at 5 p.m. and ends at Elmwood Avenue; the Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Park and a can't-miss fireworks show at 7 p.m. over Downtown Lakewood.

Things to see and do at Light Up Lakewood 2021:

Outdoor Vendor Village

Live Music, DJs and food trucks

The Roundstone Beer Garden sponsored by Roundstone Insurance on Detroit Avenue between Arthur and Mars Avenues

Holiday Parade starting at Manor Park and Detroit Avenues, headed westbound on Detroit Avenue

Santa Sightings along Detroit Avenue

Lighting Ceremony at Main Stage at City Center Park (in front of the Marc’s Plaza)

Fireworks Show sponsored by First Federal Lakewood

“After a year apart, we’re thrilled to come back together for Light Up Lakewood. This long-standing community event has become a tradition for thousands of Lakewoodites and visitors from across the region alike," said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. “We hope that the festive atmosphere of this event inspires the spirit of the holiday season and showcases the city’s vibrancy and strong sense of community.”

Light Up Lakewood Festival Royalty Scholarship Application

As part of our commitment to fostering and sustaining vibrant neighborhoods, LakewoodAlive partners with Avenue Home owner David Stein to provide two $500 scholarships to Lakewood residents who are high school juniors in the 2021-22 school year. This scholarship celebrates community service, pride in Lakewood, and a commitment to further strengthening the community. Finalists will be selected to be interviewed; ultimately, two Royalty will be chosen by the selection committee as the scholarship recipients. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/LightUpLakewood to access the scholarship application, which is due via email or postmarked November 4, 2021.

For more information and continued updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/LightUpLakewood.

