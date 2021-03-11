Lakewood Black Caucus Film Series Correction

by Patricia Wellborn

The last film in the six film series that is being presented at the Barton Senior Center Auditorium will be showing from 4-6pm. on November 18th. The film series investigates racism against African Americans, and it will be moderated by Patricia Wellborn, President of Lakewood Black Caucus. 

For more information contact:

queenmistressp@yahoo.com

 

Patricia Wellborn is an African American woman who has lived in Lakewood since 2015. She is a senior, and active in social justice work. She is the president of the newly formed Lakewood Black Caucus.

Patricia Wellborn

Volume 17, Issue 21, Posted 3:04 PM, 11.03.2021