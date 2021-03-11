Lakewood Black Caucus Film Series Correction
The last film in the six film series that is being presented at the Barton Senior Center Auditorium will be showing from 4-6pm. on November 18th. The film series investigates racism against African Americans, and it will be moderated by Patricia Wellborn, President of Lakewood Black Caucus.
For more information contact:
queenmistressp@yahoo.com
Patricia Wellborn is an African American woman who has lived in Lakewood since 2015. She is a senior, and active in social justice work. She is the president of the newly formed Lakewood Black Caucus.
Patricia Wellborn
Volume 17, Issue 21, Posted 3:04 PM, 11.03.2021