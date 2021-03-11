James Webb Space Telescope Events At Lakewood Public Library

Lakewood Public Library has been selected to be a part of the NASA initiative when the Webb Space Telescope launches this fall! The James Webb Space Telescope will be a large infrared telescope with a 6.5-meter primary mirror. The telescope will be launched from French Guiana in December 18, 2021. The Webb telescope will be the premier observatory of the next decade and will study every phase in the history of our universe.

Virtual Outer Space Storytime

For the whole family

October 2021 – December 2021

Join Librarian Nic Starr as they build anticipation and excitement about the launch by reading stories about outer space.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Beyond the Stars: the James Webb Space Telescope

For all ages

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Join us for an all ages virtual event featuring Amy Sardone, Ph.D. and learn about the James Webb Space Telescope. Launching in December 2021, Webb is the largest and most complex space science telescope ever built. Webb will observe the universe in infrared and will provide a never before seen view of the cosmos. Amy Sardone is a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow at the Ohio State University and a NASA subject matter expert.

Registration is required. Register here or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140. You will receive a Zoom link before the program.

Build Your Own Webb Telescope

For all ages

Calling citizen scientists of all ages! Try your hand at building a paper model of the James Webb Space Telescope and be entered to win a prize. Pick up a printed model of the Webb telescope at the Main Library and put it together at home.

Send a picture of your completed model to events@lakewoodpubliclibrary.org. Winner will be selected on November 19, 2021.