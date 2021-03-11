Dr. G's Rangers Round-Up

Football October 29

Tonight, as usual, the Lakewood Rangers never backed down, never quit, and made their fans very proud, even if the outcome was not what we hoped for. Traveling to Barberton, the Rangers went toe to toe with the highly ranked Magics, trailing 10-7 at half. Eventually, the Magic wore the Rangers down, and posted a 38-7 win. In a season highlighted by a Battle of the Bridge rivalry win over eventual GLC Champions Rocky River, the Rangers posted a 5-5 regular season record. Coach Tom Thome, here pictured with many of the seniors, and his staff have done a terrific job of rebuilding the program. The football experience at LHS is back where it belongs, with student enthusiasm, competitive football and of course our Cheerleaders and the always fabulous Lakewood Rangers Marching Band. The Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town, that gives it their all. See you next season. Long Live Lakewood.

Cross Country October 23

Congratulations to Teeghan McGann 20th, Josie Kavc 27th, & Charlie Payne 20th for qualifying to Regionals next weekend @ Boardman. Both girls and boys teams left it all out there today. The girls were 13 points away from qualifying as a Team. This is the most girl individuals to qualify to Regionals since 2004. I'm so very proud of all of them. These girls fought all year and did their best today. Hold your heads up.