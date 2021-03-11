DATE CORRECTION TO West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church Celebrates 75 Years!
Please note a correction to the Press Release announcement regarding West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church Celebrates 75th Anniversary!West Shore will hold a Gala Organ Rededication Concert for our prized Holtkamp organ on Nov. 14, 2021. Guest organist Christa Rakich will be the distinguished performer. Christa is an internationally renowned concert organist and is currently the Visiting Professor of Organ at the Oberlin Conservatory. Please note: This is a different date than originally published. Thank you for noting this important correction.
Dorothy Richards
