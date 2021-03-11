DATE CORRECTION TO West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church Celebrates 75 Years!

Dorothy Richards

www.wsuuc.org: Founded in 1946, West Shore Unitarian Universalist ("UU") Church is the largest UU church in Northeast Ohio, with over 500 members. We are a multigenerational community, welcoming all regardless of religious background, age, race, ethnicity, gender identity, ability, or sexual orientation. We strive to be an anti-racist, anti-oppression, multi-cultural community. We are a spiritual home for all who are in sympathy with UU values and principles. All Are Welcome Here! West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, 20401 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River, OH 44116; 440-333-2255. Rev. Anthony Makar, Senior Minister.