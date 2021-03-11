Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Author Visits

For all ages

Join local authors and illustrators virtually as they share and read some of their own children’s books.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Girls Who Code Club

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Mondays, November 1, 2021 – November 29, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Using Zoom, club members will focus on the Games in Scratch Activity Set from GirlsWhoCode.org. During the five weeks of this club, members will create 2 different games in Scratch through the online lessons and then together design and create a 3rd game of their choice based on what they learned. The online lessons provide for varying ability from beginners through advanced Scratch users. Build confidence, develop leadership skills and succeed as a team. An email with a Zoom link will be sent to all registrants the day before the session. Please register with a personal email instead of a school email.

Registration is required. Register here (https://lakewoodpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/8427650) or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.