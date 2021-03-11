Book Review: New Deep-Cover-Cleveland Book Summons Lakewood Readers

I'm proud to add the latest book by local author/ historian Laura Peskin to my collection. This volume, "Topics in Depth," is the third in Peskin's series called "Deep Cover Cleveland" (2014-2021) Peskin explores and exposes forgotten, overlooked, significant regional developments around the Lakewood area and beyond. "Topics in Depth" features more interviews and illustrations.

As an artist and an arts supporter, I loved the series' chapters on 2,000-year old Native American jewelry and artifacts. "Topics in Depth" highlights include Cleveland favorite Victor Schreckengost (artist, sculptor, teacher and researcher). Detailed in the book are his equally deserving brothers: Paul and Don Schreckengost. Also included is Schreckengost nephew, illustrator Don Eckleberry, most noted for painting in the "Audubon Bird Guides" of 1946-57.

Another artist and historic Lakewoodian featured in "Deep Cover Cleveland" is esteemed enamellist Doris Hall (1907-2000). Of interest to Lakewood residents too would be a feature in volume II of female suffrage leader Maude Comstock Waitt (1875-1935.) Lakewood was an early city in 1917 to grant women the local vote. Waitt was an early state and earlier Lakewood city lawmaker and designer of a nationally-adapted citizenship class curriculum for the newly enfranchised female voter.

Music is a big part of my life and I like progressive rock among many types of music. Naturally, I really enjoyed Peskin's well-researched account of connections to Northeast Ohio of British progressive rockers Vincent Crane (Atomic Rooster) and Peter Banks (first guitarist of Yes.) Also I really appreciated "Topics in Depth" co-author Randy Rosko's contributions on space rock and the Gothic scene. Rosko immortalized the 1990s Lakewood Goth scene by featuring The Chamber (located downstairs of The Phantasy Nightclub) on 118th and Detroit Avenue. He pays tribute to all the talented and friendly people who comprised the Goth scene. Rosko contributed material to the book on musicians Chrome/Helios Creed, Hawkwind, Jim Lascko and the Solar Fire Lightshow. These stories bring back fond memories for me.

While "Topics in Depth" has more on rock music than the previous "Deep Cover Cleveland" volumes, volume II (2015) has a chapter on the Youngstown, Ohio guitar tradition. I enjoy pipe organ music as well, and Peskin included a chapter on the area's organs in churches and theaters.

The "Deep Cover Cleveland" series is available at area bookshops and libraries.

Terri Simons is a Lakewood Art League-affiliated painter.