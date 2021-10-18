WordStage Literary Concerts Presents An Evening Of Mystery, Romance And Murder

On Friday, October 29th at 7:30 p.m. - just in time for the Halloween season, WordStage Literary Concerts presents a double bill of mystery, romance and murder adapted from literary masterpieces written by Nathaniel Hawthorne and Edgar Allan Poe.

The program will feature dramatic treatments of Hawthorne’s romantic and tragic short story, “Rappacini’s Daughter” by Christopher P. Nolan and Jeffrey Hatcher’s masterful mélange of many excerpts from the Poe canon in his one-act play, “Murder by Poe”, performed by ten of the talented WordStage Company Members.

These chilling tales will be accompanied by poignant and malevolent music from the pens of Erik Satie, Camille Saint-Saens, and Edvard Grieg, played on the Wright Chapel’s Steinway grand piano by Patrick Wickliffe.

WordStage performances are in the Wright Chapel of the Lakewood Presbyterian Church – 14502 Detroit Ave. in Downtown Lakewood, OH. The Church and Chapel are fully accessible and ADA compliant. We request that all our audience members come with a masked unless medical reasons prevent them from doing so. We will have free masks available at our Box Office for anyone who needs them.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults/$10.00 for students and seniors, WordStage also maintains a policy of “pay what you can” so that our performances are accessible to all who wish to see them. Currently, our box office accepts cash or check only.

Reservations can be made by calling 440-857-0717 or purchased at the door the evening of the performance. You can also visit our website at www.wordstageoh.com and leave us a message on our “Contact Us” page.

Tim Tavcar is the Producing/Artistic Director of WordStage Literary Concerts in residence at the Wright Chapel in the Lakewood Presbyterian Church.