Re-Elect Ed Favre For School Board

I have had the honor of being a member of the Lakewood Board of Education for many years and have been re-elected by fellow Lakewoodites several times. My life of public service began with the military when I served in the Army National Guard. I served 37+ years on the Lakewood Police Department and have been a consistent advocate for school safety. As a police officer, I saw firsthand kids in difficult situations and developed an appreciation for how the schools are invaluable and needed in their futures.

Lakewood is a diverse community and we have students from all backgrounds. Our kids speak over 30 languages and are literally from all over the world. I’ve been a supporter of the LGBQT community since the early days of the gay rights movement when I was a police liaison the community could trust to report crimes and being victimized. We have very advanced and very challenged students and everything in between. We are not selective and educate and serve all.

My wife, Gladys, and I have lived in Lakewood for 46 years and raised 4 children here, all graduates of Lakewood City Schools. We have been involved in various support groups and commissions. I was President of the Athletic Boosters, during which time it was incorporated. Following levy failures, we obtained a license and ran bingo to lower the pay-to-participate rates.

Now with our children grown and out of Lakewood Schools, Gladys and I continue our support and involvement (along with 80% of Lakewood households that do not have kids in Lakewood City Schools). We believe that the entire community benefits when they invest in a quality school system.

During my tenure, the community passed five levies and three bond issues. This was accomplished through a community effort and participation. We planned, started and completed the greatest construction project in the history of Lakewood; the complete rebuilding of our schools.

Although not part of the original plan, our facilities are serving us well during the COVID pandemic. The modern HVAC systems in the newer building are invaluable. Air is circulated, changed and filtered at a rate comparable to hospitals. Our buildings also have more flexibility in spacing students and staff.

The pandemic is the greatest challenge in our lifetimes and the Board knows that the best we can do for our students is to have them back in class. To do so, we must follow recommendations and, when necessary, err on the side of safety. Some inconveniences are far outweighed by having kids safely in classrooms. Our staff is to be commended for working above and beyond the norm.

The above notwithstanding, we operate with a state government that has become less friendly to public education and diverts tax dollars to private businesses running schools. These companies do not and cannot address the needs of all students. The Lakewood City Schools do.

Beyond the pandemic, we need to combat our declining enrollment and further enhance student learning. I am advocating for a district-wide before and after school program synchronized with the regular school day. This would surpass the current before and after school care that is provided by other organizations and most importantly would supplement the teaching and learning that occurs during the regular school day. We should also incorporate an all-day Pre-K program which would create and motivate early learning, of which we know the value. These programs would attract prospective students and families, further support our diverse student population and provide critical assistance for our working parents.

Experience is needed during these challenging times and we must maintain consistency going forward. I respectfully ask for your support. I’ve been endorsed by Mayor Meghan George, State Representative Michael Skindell, the North Shore AFL-CIO, C.A.M.E.O, the UAW, the Fraternal Order of Police #25, and recommended by the Lakewood Teachers Association.