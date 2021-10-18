Judicial Endorsement

I first became acquainted with Sara Fagnilli almost two decades ago when I taught her two sons. I was always impressed with how candid, courteous, fair-minded, and articulate she was, as well as how deeply committed she was to her family and to her community. It wasn't until several years later that I discovered the breadth of her municipal legal experience not only in Lakewood, but all over northern Ohio as well. Our community will be well served to have someone of Sara’s character and integrity as our next Municipal Court Judge. I urge you to consider her trusted experience when you cast your ballot.

Maureen Arbeznik has been a Lakewood resident for 40+ years and is a longtime educator and administrator in Lakewood parochial schools.