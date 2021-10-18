Dr. G's Ranger' Round-Up

Girls' Soccer

It wasn't senior night, but tonight's Lakewood Rangers Girls Soccer tournament game is the very last game that the class of '22 will ever play at iconic Garfield Stadium. With goals by junior Co-Captain Mallory Zvatchen and junior Annette Doren, the team came through with a 2-0 victory over a determined Barberton squad.



Senior Co-Captains Lucy McIntire and Alanna Cunningham, along with senior Reka Sundem, were rock solid in midfield and on the back line, as was junior Co-Captain Sam Hudak. In this all-around team effort, several freshmen provided both strong play and an optimistic outlook for the future, including Riley Forster, who had her first career varsity start, Sarah McGinley, Helen Fraunfelder and Emily Lajack. Junior Clarie Morrisey had significant playing time and played a solid, steady game. The same was true of Casey Funk, Rosie Lipka, Sophie Craciun, Grace Hildebrandt and Sylvie Ballou. Lakewood's excellent goalie Lauren Barber was steady as ever, but wasn't ever seriously tested by the Magic.

What started in sweltering summer months' practices is now winding down as the days get shorter and the nights cooler. The Rangers, 7-9-1, travel to Brecksville to take on the Bee's this coming Thursday. At some point, the season will end—hopefully not soon-but the fond memories of watching these girls—the quintessence of student athletes- compete will far outlive this season.

Football

Our undermanned (key injuries) Lakewood Rangers Football team gave Valley Forge all they could handle tonight before losing 32-25. Very proud of our Rangers! The consolation for losing, which always stings, is the knowledge that our guys gave it everything and should have the respect of anyone paying attention.