Come Work For Lakewood Schools!
Although the 2021-2022 school year has been in full swing for a while, the District is still in need of some substitutes to support our current staff members when they have to miss work. Many of the positions we are looking to fill work directly with students. The District is currently in need of substitutes for the following positions:
Teachers - $125 per day
Paraprofessionals/educational assistants
Lunch monitors
Health aides
Building cleaners
Cafeteria workers
Interested applicants should complete a Lakewood City Schools online application by by visiting the Human Resources page on the District website (www.lakewoodcityschools.org).
Volume 17, Issue 20, Posted 1:25 PM, 10.20.2021