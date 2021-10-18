Come Work For Lakewood Schools!

Although the 2021-2022 school year has been in full swing for a while, the District is still in need of some substitutes to support our current staff members when they have to miss work. Many of the positions we are looking to fill work directly with students. The District is currently in need of substitutes for the following positions:

Teachers - $125 per day

Paraprofessionals/educational assistants

Lunch monitors

Health aides

Building cleaners

Cafeteria workers

Interested applicants should complete a Lakewood City Schools online application by by visiting the Human Resources page on the District website (www.lakewoodcityschools.org).