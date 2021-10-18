Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Author Visits

For all ages

Join local authors and illustrators virtually as they share and read some of their own children’s books.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual All Day Just Baby ‘N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Thursdays, October 21, and October 28, 2021

Just Baby ‘N Me is a lap-sit story time for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Just Baby ‘N Me is meant to facilitate interaction between you and your baby and develop their language and early literacy skills.

Registration is required. Register to receive a video link here (https://lakewoodpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/8329129) or phone (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

Virtual All Day Pre-School Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-school Child

Wednesdays, October 20, and October 27, 2021

This four-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and pre-school children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Register to receive access to a video link for the entire day of story time.

Registration is required. Register to receive a video link here (https://lakewoodpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/8297037) or phone (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

Virtual Code Club: HTML

For students in third through fifth grade

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Friday, October 29, 2021, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Welcome to Prendapolis! It’s up to YOU to defeat the evil Dr. Lou Gnarr and save the internet! Coder, we need your help to build a real website. Join us virtually for a week of four one-hour sessions of afternoon coding challenges. Using Prenda, a web-based educational platform, children will have the opportunity to learn the basics of HTML coding and create a Website with the guidance of a library staff member. This program is specifically for beginners but all levels are welcome.

Registration is required. Register here (https://lakewoodpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/8297026) or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140. You will receive a Zoom link before the program.

Wanda the Wacky Witch Halloween Fun Show

For the whole family

This fun-loving witch is non-scary, non-threatening, and wears no crazy green make-up. This thirty minute show is full of Halloween themed magic, and crazy corny Halloween jokes that the whole family will enjoy.

Watch this program from the comfort of your home by visiting our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org. No registration is required.