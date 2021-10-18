Candidates' Forum: Nora Katzenberger, School Board

Please describe your current job and past experience.

Currently I am a writer and community volunteer, much of my time spent in Lakewood Schools. I chaired the 2020 Lakewood School Levy. Previously, I worked in communications and public relations at the Bank of New York, New York University, University Hospitals of Cleveland and Progressive Insurance.



1.) What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Lakewood City Schools? What will you do about it?



The pandemic is the most pressing issue facing the district today. Keeping students and teachers in school, safely, is the priority. With a lack of state and county guidance, our administrators and board must make the best decisions for the health and safety of our teachers and students. I support the mask mandate currently in place, and I applaud the vaccine clinics that have been scheduled. I would work with city leaders to expand these measures and provide more vaccine information and opportunities for our community. Our schools fare best when we partner with our community members for solutions.

2.) Cite one new and unique plan you have for Lakewood schools.

I want to study the different learning models Lakewood Schools implemented during the pandemic. We could collect data and hold focus groups with teachers, students, parents, and administrators to learn what worked and what didn’t. How can we leverage new technology? What did we learn about different learning styles that we can implement in the classroom? What targeted programs should we develop for children with disabilities and mental health issues? If we take the time to gather this valuable information now, we can use it as a basis for future educational plans that better serve our students.

Nora Katzenberger

friendsofnorakatzenberger@gmail.com

noraforlakewoodschoolboard.com

Lakewood parent and resident, Nora Katzenberger, is a first-time candidate for Lakewood School Board.