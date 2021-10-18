Candidates' Forum - Tess Neff

Current:

Juvenile Court Administrator. Manage 500 staff, $50 million budget, court operations, address complex legal issues.

Past:

Performed the duties of Lakewood Municipal Court Judge for 10 years as Acting Judge and Judicial Magistrate deciding every type of case that appears before the Court.

Judicial Magistrate Juvenile Court.

Attorney 29 years.

Police Officer.

1) There are really two judicial philosophies: Restraint and Activism.

In a municipal court a mixture is needed. When legal decisions are made, restraint must be used by applying the law in a fair manner. However, activism is useful to proactively link individuals and companies with resources that may be available.

2) Yes. Compliance is important to protect the safety and quality of our neighborhoods, and property values. Diversion is great, but resources are needed to assist the homeowners. The Court must collaborate with the Building and Planning Departments. The Heritage Loan and Home Enhancement Loan Programs are excellent means of assistance where the Building Department can serve as the resource to help the owner to work through their noncompliance. Also, the Planning Department can allocate resources to assist homeowners by seeking block grants. Fining and charging homeowners should be the last resort so that money can be used toward compliance.

3) I will plan to implement the following programs: