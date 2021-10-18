Candidates' Forum - Sarah Fagnilli

My legal career spans 35 years, including as the City's Law Director. Sara Fagnilli and her husband settled in Lakewood Ohio 36 years ago where they raised their three children. Sara has been engaged with the Lakewood Community through work with volunteer, charitable organizations, and schools.

1.)What is your judicial philosophy? 50 words

Judges must come to work every day recognizing they are in a position of trust that has been granted by the public they serve. Experience, deep knowledge of the law, and good temperament ensures that everyone appearing in court is treated fairly, justly, and respectfully.

2.) The Lakewood Court established a housing court diversion program to assist residents in addressing housing code violations and bringing homes into compliance.

Do you support this program? Please describe any other procedures you would implement to address housing code violations in Lakewood. 100 words

Housing code violations may seem like minor infractions to some but they directly impact a city in terms of value, safety, and economy. This program has had a positive impact on Lakewood by helping people avoid undue stress while trying to maintain their property. Housing must continue to be a priority for Lakewood and the court. I have successfully utilized similar diversion programs for several cities. I will continue this program and also utilize the new Eviction Toolkit recently announced by the Ohio Supreme Court to work with landlords and tenants to maintain safe housing for residents and ensuring landlords receive rental payments to be able to meet their obligations.

3.) If elected, do you plan to implement any new programs with the Lakewood Court? Please describe. 50 words

Continue implementing the court’s docketing system to provide more complete information to the public. Utilize technology to increase productivity and provide options for handling cases to minimize impacts on daily life: video appearances, telephone conferencing, and implementation of a night court or similar alternative. More diversion programs for first-time offenders in criminal and traffic matters.