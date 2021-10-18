Candidate Survey Responses - Mark Schneider

I serve as a prosecutor and assistant law director locally. Before that, I was a State Representative and county prosecutor in the Major Trial Unit. I am a former co-chairperson of the Lakewood Citizens Advisory Committee and have volunteered for several Lakewood organizations, including St. Luke’s Church.







1. Whether Council realizes it or not, the decisions being made at City Hall are pricing residents, especially seniors, out of our community. Our senior citizens deserve the right to age in place and to afford to remain in our community. Twenty years of public service experience at the state, county and local levels of government give me a unique perspective to work with our state and county governments to push for deferment of property tax increases for senior citizens until a point of sale. I have been involved in innovative programs like this before, such as when I fought for funding for the Homestead Tax Exemption. This would prevent our seniors from being taxed out of their homes.

I will seek to partner with non-profit organizations like Lakewood Alive to offer grants and microloans to seniors for home improvements. As costs of homeownership continue to increase, this would allow seniors access to needed funds to remain in compliance with our building code.



I will use my extensive experience and proven track record at development to hold developers accountable and finally redevelop the former Lakewood Hospital site, expanding our tax base and easing the tax burden on our residents, especially seniors. To accomplish this, we need to craft a rock-solid development agreement and aggressively hold any developer to its task and commitments. We cannot afford another setback. I have done so as a State Representative, and as a local assistant law director. I can do it again on Council.





2. The opportunity for a business to profit in our community must come with a responsibility to our residents. Businesses that jeopardize our safety or quality of life should be held accountable. I would push to hold businesses accountable for safety calls through our criminal nuisance laws, making them responsible for the safety costs that they bring about on our residents. I would institute an annual review process for any public incentives bestowed on businesses, from increased access to public rights of way such as expanded outdoor dining, to tax incentive programs. Businesses who jeopardize our public safety and quality of life should not have the benefit of our public moneys or assets. I am proud to be endorsed by our local FOP lodge, representing our police. I will fight to ensure that our police have the staffing, tools, equipment, and training to keep us safe. Businesses must be accountable.