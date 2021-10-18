Candidate Questions: Tristan Rader

I am a solar energy advocate, policy nerd, and public servant dedicated to making the world a more sustainable place, one solar panel at a time. I am currently the Ohio Program Director at Solar United Neighbors and a Lakewood City Councilman, with a Masters in Public Administration from CSU.

1.) No one can dispute the fact that there has been an influx of

businesses, mostly bars and restaurants, and a gentrification of the

community. The previous two administrations had the residents carrying

more than their fair share of the burden for this build-up through

failed developments, taxes, property evaluation, and giveaways to both

businesses and developers. Describe 3 programs you are looking to start

that would principally benefit residents. Highlight which ones will help

current Lakewoodites stay in their homes and/or improve their daily

life. 250 words



I support capping the cost to residents of sidewalk repair. Good sidewalks are a common community interest, while typical damage to sidewalks is something which individual households have little control over.



On Council, I played a lead role developing an eight-point affordable housing strategy. So far, we have followed through with more than $1 million to help 500 families and seniors stay in their homes through and beyond the pandemic. We have also reduced scheduled water-rate increases.



I support expanding the homestead property-tax exemption. I'm now working with the Housing Committee leadership, to get the best expertise available involved in identifying the most effective actions we can take next to support affordability.







2) What will you do to provide relief to residents whose quality of

life has been impaired by the ever increasing intrusion of businesses

into our residential areas? This includes outdoor dining,

speeding/parking, loud behavior, accessibility to our sidewalks, crime

etc. 150 words



In redevelopment, I always work to get local residents' concerns heard and accommodated as much as realistically possible. Neighborhood and historic character are critical parts of what Lakewood offers.



I support a residents-first approach to street parking, to give residents priority access to parking in front of their homes.



Reducing speeding, and diverting "cut through" traffic away from residential streets onto main corridors, are also priorities for me. Residents have confirmed that traffic-calming measures like that on Marlowe are effective. I work to let more people know about this program, and I am here to help residents on any street.