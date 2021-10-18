Candidate Questions For Laura Rodriguez-Carbone

Please describe your current job and past experience. 50 words

I currently work as a member of the Federal COVID Response team under the direction of the White House, helping to address health care needs across the region in response to the pandemic. I am also the Co-Chair of Lakewood’s Anti-Racism Task Force.

Describe 3 programs you are looking to start that would principally benefit residents. Highlight which ones will help current Lakewoodites stay in their homes and/or improve their daily life. 250 words

Expansion of health services to help working families, seniors, residents with disabilities, and others access immunizations and screenings in public facilities including the new community center. Close loopholes that allow discrimination against renters, many of whom are seniors or those with disabilities. Additionally, ensure new development incorporates resident feedback and affordable housing. Ensure our business community is supported in both the near and short term by recommending Lakewood hire an economic development officer who can prioritize Lakewood’s small businesses, including those owned by women and people of color. A more focused approach to Lakewood’s commercial development can also help ensure our businesses thrive while protecting residential quality of life.

2) ) What will you do to provide relief to residents whose quality of life has been impaired by the ever increasing intrusion of businesses into our residential areas? This includes outdoor dining, speeding/parking, loud behavior, accessibility to our sidewalks, crime etc. 150 words

No one can dispute the fact that there has been an influx of businesses, mostly bars and restaurants, and a displacement of the community. The previous two administrations had the residents carrying more than their fair share of the burden for this build-up through failed developments, taxes, and giveaways to both businesses and developers.

While the success of businesses in Lakewood has meant success for many of our residents, we also must maintain the character and safety of our neighborhoods. I believe Lakewood should increase enforcement of our traffic safety laws, accelerate plans to install traffic calming measures at high priority intersections and utilize signage with posted fines for speeding so the rules and consequences are clear to drivers. An addition of a public education campaign to highlight the continuing dangers of speeding will help our neighbors be good neighbors.