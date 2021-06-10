Thank You Lakewood - On To November!

I want to thank each of the voters, volunteers, and others who helped our campaign to a first-place finish in September’s lively eight-candidate primary. I am very grateful for this vote of confidence, going into the November election for three at-large seats.



Lakewood has not had this kind of crowded field of candidates for quite a few years, and the readiness to step up as well as the positive direction of the campaigning speaks very well of our community. It is genuinely an honor to exit the primary ranked first.



No one can do this alone. I’m thankful for my wife Caitlin, for her partnership and support. I’m grateful to everyone who has endorsed my re-election, from Senator Sherrod Brown, to labor unions and progressive activists, to Mayor George, our state legislators, and many others.



I also want to congratulate all the candidates who ran in this primary. All of them are compassionate people who care about Lakewood and wanted to make a positive impact. Everyone brought forward substantive issues and creative solutions that only make all of us better candidates and leaders.



Above all, I really appreciate everyone who took the time to vote, in a mid-September local primary. Nearly 5,600 people voted in total. Even in a crowded field, 50% voted for me, to keep our campaign going strong into November. This is humbling to say the least. Thank you Lakewood!



I have never taken our community’s trust for granted. I am here to represent the people of Lakewood, as an at-large city council member. I will continue full-speed with the work of reaching out, talking with residents, and finding ways to help make our city better.



I hope you will all return to the polls in the November 2 general election!

Tristan Rader, is a Lakewood Council Member-At-Large and candidate for re-election.