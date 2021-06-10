Statement On October 4th School Board Meeting

October 5, 2021

Dear Families:

Lakewood City School District is open to constructive, respectful and meaningful dialogue and is appreciative of public participation.

During last night’s Board of Education meeting a group of audience members refused to comply with rules that promote civil public participation and mask-wearing. Many of the members of this group were not residents of Lakewood. Due to the disruptions, which were often uncivil, and the inability to continue the meeting with decorum, the Board voted to adjourn the meeting prior to completing the agenda.

The District is committed to a civil dialogue with community members. The Board also remains committed to the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community as our top priority. In order to best protect our students and staff from COVID-19, the universal masking policy was put in place at the beginning of the school year. Board of Education meetings are no different, and staff, visitors and Board of Education members are required to wear a facial covering. The Lakewood City School District and its Board of Education continue to welcome public comment on school issues; however, Board policies must be adhered to at all school functions, including BOE meetings.

We appreciate the continued cooperation and support of our school community as we navigate these unprecedented times.

Thank you,

Lakewood City Schools