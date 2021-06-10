Shop + Eat + Unwind LKWD Event Reloaded

We had a great turnout for our first Shop + Eat + Unwind LKWD event last month and are ready to do it again! Back by popular demand, please join us on Friday, October 8th beginning at 6pm to once again enjoy our THANK YOU for continuing to shop and dine at small businesses in Lakewood. We truly appreciate how the community has come together to support local.

We are pleased to be adding some new participating locations to the roster. This upcoming event will now be held between the 15000 – 19000 block of Detroit Avenue, but the same premise applies… a beautiful evening filled with shopping, dining and plenty of unwinding. The merchants on the western half of Detroit Avenue will be extending their store hours and have joined up with neighboring eateries to offer $5 off your purchases of $25 or more, beginning at 6pm. Simply present your receipt of purchase from one of the participating locations (see below) and enjoy a sweet reward.

All the Joy

Burning River Coffee

CeramWorks Studio

Cleveland Vape

Cleveland Vegan

CouCou Sentiment

Eclectic Cleveland

GV Art + Design

Milo & Me

Mishi Lifestyle

The Quilting Bee

Salt+ A Restaurant

Simply Sugar & Skincare

Don’t forget to follow all the participating locations to check out the amazing eats and duds. Go to your favorite spots or just explore and don’t worry. Bring your friends and family. All are welcome!

For more information regarding participating locations and details, check out our Facebook and Instagram @ShopEatUnwindLKWD and don’t forget to follow for updates.

See you then!

Danielle Zann is the owner of CouCou Sentiment.