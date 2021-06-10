Quilts For Cancer Research On Friday, October 8

The Quilting Bee will offer extended shopping hours – 10 am to 9 pm - during the Shop + Eat + Unwind LKWD event on Friday, October 8. During the event, several beautiful quilts will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the quilt sale will be donated to Pelotonia, whose objective is to fund innovative cancer research.

The Quilting Bee, located at 15709 Detroit Avenue, is approaching its second anniversary. When you enter through the door of The Quilting Bee, you’ll see the newest high quality cotton fabrics from many manufacturers, including Moda, RJR, Cotton+Steel, Clothworks, Robert Kaufman, and Rifle Paper Co. The shop also offers patterns and notions for quilters of all experience levels. As the shop owner and a Lakewood resident I chose the name The Quilting Bee to reflect the community aspect of quilting. Throughout history to the present day, sewers have gathered to work together to create beautiful quilts. We strive to provide an atmosphere where quilters – novice and experienced – can come to learn, share experiences, and try new techniques.

The team at the Quilting Bee looks forward to seeing you!

Suzanne Bednarchik is the owner of the Quilting Bee and a Lakewood resident.