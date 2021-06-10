LHS Salutes National Merit & AP Scholars

Lakewood High School seniors Abigail Hirsch and Caleigh Naylon have been named National Merit Semifinalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Corp. competition. This designation recognizes Abby and Caleigh as among the top students in the nation. LHS also can boast two Commended Students, seniors Andre Hallenburg and Joseph Daso.

National Merit Scholarship Corp. also recognizes Commended Students, who are among the top 5% of PSAT scorers. Seniors Andre Hallenburg and Joseph Daso were named Commended Students. Although these students do not move on in the scholarship competition, we recognize them as among the best students in the state.

Based on their PSAT score from the 2020-2021 school year, Abby and Caleigh join the group of 16,000 Semifinalists across the country. These academic standouts rose to the top of more than 1.6 million students who took the PSAT. Semifinalists represent less than 1% of U. S. high school seniors and are the highest scoring entrants in their state. Semifinalists are designated on a state-representational basis. The number of Semifinalists named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.

Abby and Caleigh are now eligible to continue on in the competition in hopes of being named a Finalist and receiving one of more than 7,500 scholarships worth nearly $30 million to be awarded in the spring.

Besides the school's National Merit Scholars, LHS also learned this summer that it had 42 students earn recognition as AP Scholars with Distinction, AP Scholars with Honor, or AP Scholars.

AP Scholars with Distinction(earned by averaging at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams):

Class of 2021: David Gramo, Jayden Jackson, Sophie Lipka, Mohamed Manaa, Gina Marjanovic, Sean McHugh, Aidan Peck, Katherine Spilsbury, Simon Thompson, Aidyn Zingale

Class of 2022: Anna Weiss

AP Scholars with Honor (earned by averaging at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams):

Class of 2021: David Coleman, Jack Holian, Emily Kompier, Jasmine Magda, Emma Owens, Willow Rosser

Class of 2022: Joseph Daso, Emma Hart, Abigail Hirsch, Alexander Pongracz

AP Scholars (earned by completing three or more AP Exams with grades of 3 or higher):

Class of 2021: Caroline Harmon, Jacob Kavc, Erin McHugh, Griffin Miller, Aubree Nagel, Maxwell Potter, Samuel Saracina, Nola Williams-Riseng

Class of 2022: Mia Condosta, Julia Costello, Lewis Fetting, Andre Hallenburg, Veruca Jouriles, Teeghan McGann, Lucy McIntyre, Caleigh Naylon, Erin Ptacek, Eva Strazek, Reka Sundem, Sophia Weiss

Class of 2023: James Holland

Congratulations to all of our academic superstars!