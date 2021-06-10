Historical Society Fall Sale

Lakewood Historical Society will hold its popular Fall Sale on October 7, 8 & 9 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m at The Haber Center for Family History, 13314 Detroit Ave. Items are priced to sell and include small furniture, lamps, fall decorations, framed artwork, tools, toys and more.

We have salvage pieces including interior/exterior doors, glass door knobs and hardware, wood windows, light shades and more. Measure before you come and be ready to move items yourself, salvage sells quickly. Additional items include a dining room set, antique metal crib, wicker vanity, desks and rockers and many unique one-of-a-kind must see items.

Cash, check or credit accepted. Contact Lakewood Historical Society for more information 216-221-7343 or visit us online lakewoodhistory.org.