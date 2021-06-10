Get Ready For Lakewood Kiwanis Scarecrow Festival

Neither wind nor rain will stop the scarecrows from arriving in the fall on Madison Ave. Madison Avenue will become a parade of playfulness with scarecrows lining the entire avenue: West 117th to Riverside Drive, from October 11-25, 2021 for the 9th Annual Lakewood Scarecrow Festival. Make plans to build your own scarecrow and participate in this fun opportunity for individual, families, businesses, clubs and organizations.

Business owners bring more attention to your storefront by building a scarecrow that is unique to your business. Families can bring school lessons or a family activity to life with their scarecrow. This is a great activity as we practice social distancing and get out from behind the screen and get creative.

As a community, we have supported each other through these difficult times. Madison Avenue will be the perfect route to walk from October 11-25th. Now is the time to have some fun together and visit your local merchants on Madison. It is a growing area.

Details and applications are available by visiting www.kiwanisfoundation.com

Cost: scarecrow entry fee is $25.

All proceeds will benefit the Lakewood Kiwanis Community Service #KidsNeedKiwanis