Dr. G's Rangers' Round-Up



Football October 2



The Lakewood Rangers (5-2) withstood an early surge by Parma, earning a hard fought 34-14 win at Byers Field. After Parma took an early 8-0 lead, things seemed a bit bleak for the Rangers. Lakewood had seemingly scored first on a long TD pass, but a penalty erased that and forced a punt, which was blocked. Parma scored in two plays on a short field, then converted a 2 point conversion, and just like that the game "flipped." But the Rangers stayed poised, and behind the hard running of Hakeem Quran, answered on their next drive, converting their own two point conversion (Both scores courtesy of Quran's tough runs). On their next possession, QB Lucas Winters broke containment and sprinted 65 yards for a TD, and the Rangers were on their way. Quran scored once more in the 2nd quarter and the Rangers led 21-8 at half. Rain arrived at Byers Field for the second half, but Lakewood scored two more touchdowns. Sophomore Aidan Maxwell had several strong runs and bulled his way into the end zone on 4th down for his first ever varsity TD. Junior Mason Ivinskas caught a Winters pass in the end zone to round out the scoring for Lakewood.



Kudos to our players, coaches, and fans on tonights win. Because the game was rescheduled from Thursday, the band, with a prior commitment, could not attend. (The Lakewood Ranger Marching Band adds incredible energy and joy to the experience, pumping up the fans and players). Factor in the frankly dreary atmosphere at the cavernous Byers Field and a steady second half rain, and some of the usual sources of energy/spirit were missing. But the players were extra loud on the sideline, the LHS Cheerleaders sang the fight song, and the Rangers loyalists in the stands did their best to encourage our Rangers to "get off their blocks" among other shouts of encouragement.



Next week is Senior Night at our classic home stadium. Coach Tom Thome, in his fourth year, has been with these seniors since day one. The players and coaches have earned the success and joy that this season has brought, paid for with hours in the weight room and on the practice field. There are no guarantees, but the Team, the Band, the Coaches, the Cheerleaders and Fans will be ready with a big dose of Lakewood pride and effort for Buckeye. Hope to see you there.



Girls' Soccer September 29



On a team dominated by a deep and talented junior class, a couple of freshmen made the difference in tonight's 1-0 Lakewood Rangers Girl Soccer win over a determined Valley Forge squad. With just over 9 minutes remaining in the game, freshman Helen Fraunfelder (#20) broke free down the right wing and beat the Patriot goalie on the short side for the games only goal. Fellow freshman Sarah McGinley came off the bench and sparked the Rangers with several strong 2nd half runs. Junior Lauren Barber was flawless in goal. The Ranger Volleyball team was out in force, loud and proud Rangers, as they should be. Great team effort tonight by the fans, coaches and most of all, the players.





Volleyball September 23



The transformation of the Lakewood Rangers Volleyball Team continued tonight with a resounding 3 Sets to 0 win over Buckeye at the beautiful New East Gym. In a match featuring close competition, the Rangers came through in the clutch, led by junior liberro Helen Hylton, senior back row stalwart Lexa Bunevich and junior setter Sophie Boyer. The three played strong all around games and served well late, leading the Rangers from behind in tight 1st and 3rd sets. The Pilgrim Twins, Molly and Amy, had many kills, as did Sophie Dent and Calyn Smith. Elliot Snyder again was a force in the front row, with many blocks and kills, Alex Russell served well and was solid in the back row. The Rangers will look for another strong team effort when they play at Fairview on Saturday at 11. Hope to see you there!