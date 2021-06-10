District To Benefit From $34K STEM Grant

The Lakewood City Schools and the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) are pleased to announce that Howmet Aerospace Foundation has awarded a $33,959 grant to LREF that will be dedicated to bolstering the school district’s STEM resources across all grades. The grant money will be used to purchase Sphero programmable robots packages for every building in the District.



"We are thrilled to have played a part in securing this grant to enrich STEM education in our District," said LREF Executive Director Terri Richards. "LREF’s mission is to help provide a world class public education for each and every Lakewood student and we are grateful for partners like the Howmet Aerospace Foundation, who assist us in fulfilling that commitment."



Added Assistant Superintendent Christine Palumbo: “We are so thankful to LREF and the Howmet Foundation for their amazing support of our students. The Spheros' Bolt Power Pack compiles the best of Spheros' STEM solutions all in one package enabling our students to use programmable robots to learn programming while completing educational activities.”



Howmet Aerospace Foundation invests in STEM and technical education as part of its efforts to educate and inspire tomorrow's scientists, engineers and technical experts. The Howmet Foundation is the independently endowed charitable arm of Howmet Aerospace.



The grant opportunity was brought to LREF’s attention by one of its trustees, Heather Watson, who is a quality engineering manager with Howmet Aerospace.



“I am so happy that Howmet Aerospace Foundation found the value in supporting STEM projects for Lakewood City Schools. It’s a benefit that I will treasure as an employee of Howmet, a member of the LREF Executive Board, but most of all as a parent in the district,” Watson said.



LREF serves current students in the Lakewood City Schools by providing educational enrichment opportunities that enhance excellence in learning, and elevate the quality of each and every student's education, at the elementary, middle or high school levels.