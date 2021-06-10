Car Show At Church Of The Ascension

13216 Detroit Ave., Saturday, October 16th form 10am to 2pm

Fundraiser: Kicking off 150 years in Lakewood

10-dollar Registration Fee for Collectable Cars with Trophies Awarded

Music, Fifty-Fifty Raffle, Gift Baskets and Concession Stand

Come and Join the Fun!!!!

Church of the Ascension stands proudly back off the street on Detroit Ave. It all began when Lakewood was named Rockport Township and then became the Hamlet of Lakewood. It was mostly farmland at that time with Detroit Ave the main thoroughfare through Lakewood. As more and more settlers came there was a need for churches. Hence Church of the Ascension began as Ascension Mission, organized by Trinity Parish, now Trinity Cathedral. Property for the church was purchased from the Nicholson family who lived in Lakewood’s historical Nicholson House. The church cornerstone was laid in 1875. Initially it was built as a small wood frame church. Church members included the names Fry, Hird, Beach, Hall, Nicholson, Newman, and Westlake, now names of Lakewood’s wonderful residential streets.

Ascension began its history in 1875 as Ascension Mission and continues to live into its original Mission name in 2021. This year Church of the Ascension has already served 800 meals to our community representing, 450 volunteer hours. Ascension sponsors three community meals each month, four Frankfurter Fridays each summer, a Thanksgiving Meal, a Christmas Meal and a Summer Picnic. Ascension sponsors 10 AA meetings each week, Monday through Friday. Ascension lives into the Episcopal Church motto, “God Loves You, No Exceptions.” Church of the Ascension also sponsors an annual school supply drive benefitting Garfield Middle School, a yearly toy drive at Christmas benefitting Trials of Hope, Christmas gift donations benefitting parish members and community members, a Shawl Ministry supporting those experiencing changes in their life. Visit us at ascension-lakewood@.org

Celebrate Lakewood and Church of the Ascension’s 150-year kickoff celebration.

Join us for the First Ascension Car Show. October 16th, Saturday from 10am to 2pm and help us to support Church of the Ascension’s Mission and its next fifty years in the Lakewood community.

Susan O'Donnell is a Senior Warden at Church of the Ascension, 13216 Detroit. She is an LHS graduate and a lifelong resident of Lakewood, Ohio.