A Thank You From Tess Neff

It is with heartfelt gratitude that I thank all the supporters who voted for me in the September 14 primary to be the next Lakewood Judge. Together, we put forth a tremendous amount of energy and effort that resulted in my first-place finish. Our work is not finished, and we have many more tasks to perform before the November 2 general election.

My appreciation extends to many dedicated family, friends, and neighbors who volunteered their spring and summer days to help me! Every job, whether big or small is important and it all matters.

In addition, it has been very rewarding to talk with my Lakewood neighbors, to answer their questions, articulate my vision for the court, and to tell them about my unique experience. Thank you for taking a pause in your day to listen to me. The show of support is magnificent and overwhelmingly humbling.

I cannot ask for more genuinely good souls to be in my corner. I look forward to our continued journey through the fall and into the early days of November. The demands of a campaign cannot be met without you. I will be forever indebted to you for your volunteer work on my behalf.