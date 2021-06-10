14th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade Brings Bark To Madison Park On October 16

It won’t be long until Birdtown goes to the dogs. LakewoodAlive’s 14th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade takes place on Saturday, October 16, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Madison Park.

Sponsored by Discount Drug Mart, the family-friendly Spooky Pooch Parade consists of a free-to-attend festival in Madison Park, a parade through Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood and an awards presentation. The parade takes place on the streets surrounding the park and leaves on Athens Avenue. A favorite autumn tradition for Northeast Ohio dog lovers, this community festival represents a one-of-a-kind event within the region, providing a tail-wagging good time for canine and human guests alike.

Pre-registration for the parade is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Pre-registration ends on October 15at noon. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. Humans are free. This community event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds from the parade benefit LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit community development organization.

Festivities get underway with the Spooky Pooch Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Madison Park, during which attendees can enjoy entertainment including music by DJ Byron, dog games, children’s crafts and over 30 dog-related vendors. This year’s festivities include the return of doga, a free dog yoga session hosted by Pink Lotus Yoga.

The much-anticipated dog parade commences at 2 p.m. Dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed in their most festive Halloween costumes will strut their stuff along Madison Avenue. Judges will award top-three prizes beginning at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the following categories: Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show. Winner of Best in Show will receive one year’s worth of complimentary dog food courtesy of Pet’s General Store.



For a schedule of events, information or to register your dog, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/SpookyPooch.

The 14th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor:

Discount Drug Mart

Top Dog Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Dedicated Dog Sponsors:

Addicted Coffee Bar | Cox | Inn the Doghouse | Milo & Me | Pet’s General Store | The Salem Team

Poochy Sponsors:

Dollar Bank | Lakewood Garden Center | Lakewood Public Library, Madison Branch | Margaret W. Wong & Associates, LLC | Oktober’s