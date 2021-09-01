Dust off your brooms and get ready for a cackling good time!

The New Moon, a Witch Store and More located at 15729 Madison is so excited to be presenting its 3rd annual Cleveland Witches Walk on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The walk begins at 12pm and continues throughout the day until 10pm with festivities bringing together the community for a good cause!

The theme this year is New Orleans, Louisiana Up North (NOLA Up North), so expect some lively Mardi Gras style partying!

The Witches Walk was started in 2019 by Dawn and Bob Bartos, the owners of The New Moon. They and their committee select a different local charity every year to be the beneficiary of their community fundraising efforts. Their initial beneficiary in 2019 was Homeless Hookup CLE which provided over 500 pairs of socks for the homeless. In 2020, due to the pandemic, they called upon the community for raffle baskets and went online with an auction raising over $2,500 for the Women’s Recovery Center in Cleveland.

This year Cleveland Witches Walk will be raising funds to help stop human trafficking by supporting the local charity: Collaborative to End Human Trafficking. https://collabtoendht.org/

We are passionate about this cause because we feel it is our responsibility as a community to help those that help others and this year, we are taking that stand to a higher level! We can help to end sex and labor trafficking from happening! As a community, we have the power to be a part of the change within our systemic organizations by becoming educated and aware of this horrific crime that occurs within our own neighborhoods.

The Collaborative to End Human Trafficking has lost money this year due to the pandemic and grant cuts and we hope that you can join us to help make a difference for them! We began our campaign for the non-profit this year by selling “Hearts of Hope” at The New Moon. These hearts represent those still enslaved with the hope that they will be survivors one day. You can find the hearts displayed proudly inside the store. These hearts will be available the day of the event as well with proceeds going to the Collaborative! Come on in and witness our walls!

All profits associated with this event will be donated. These monies will help to continue education, connect survivors to proper resources, connect the community to resources and continue the campaign “IT HAPPENS HERE TOO”.

The purpose of “The Walk” is to come together and celebrate our similarities more than our differences; to realize that we can come from all different walks of life and enjoy one another’s company; have fun and help the betterment of others in the process. Bringing the community together is and always has been a priority for The New Moon in multiple ways.

Dawn Bartos shared, “It’s exciting to see people come from all over the Midwest to gather, listen to live music, enjoy some great food, and dress in witchy garb. Having it in October before Halloween gets everyone in that festive mood. I’m also proud that our mission of bringing awareness and financial support to local non-profits and local businesses is part of our party equation.

Human trafficking is a global issue. In addition to raising funds at The Cleveland Witches Walk event, the Collaborative visits New Moon each month to present its programs to our community members. They educate listeners about this terrible crime that exists right in our communities.

Safer communities are what we all strive for and as the saying goes: "It takes a village!"

"Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. Victims of this crime include men, women, and children who are subjected to force, fraud, and/or coercion for commercial sex or forced labor. Human trafficking is the second-largest criminal enterprise in the world, and it is the fastest-growing.”(U.S. Department of Health & Human Services).

Witch Walk kicks off at 12pm with a short ritual and invocation in Wagar Park. Jeep Invasion will then descend on Madison Ave and surround the route with their Jeep static display. Tribe Ostara Tribal Belly Dancing will appear at the main stage at Arthur and Madison. Other entertainment appearing at various time and locations include Tabitha, the official Cleveland Witches Walk Hag, Lakewood Music Collective Second Line band, musical buskers, Photo ops, local “Broom Stops” by local business sponsors who will have special pricing and products available for ticketed attendees, Blue Cafe’ will transform into Blue Du Monde for coffee and mini king cakes, Adult costume contest at the main stage, Children’s activities for the little ones that include trick or treating in the vendors market, Hoodoo Tarot Scavenger Hunt, and raffles that benefit the Collaborative. We are recreating the famous Frenchman Art Market (Cleveland Style) with local vendors and a lot of fun!

Entertainers performing at the main Witch Walk stage this year include headliner S.J. Tucker and her wonderful guitar stylings, Austin Walkin’ Cane playing his classic delta blues riffs, Mo’ Mojo, and their Rockin Zydeco songs, Noon headed by our Cleveland-born singer-songwriter Erin Kapferer will entice the crowd with some evocative melodies, and lastly, the event wouldn’t be complete without hearing from RRRIOT! a teen punk band from Cleveland.

Avoid the ticket line and purchase your General Admission for $15 available at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/169524591617

Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

Visit: www.clewitchwalk.com for more information about the upcoming Cleveland Witches Walk

Vendors still have time to obtain registration forms on the website if they would like to participate at the event.

We look forward to seeing everyone dressed up in the best witchy garb, toting brooms, pointy hats and black cats. Costumes are not mandatory but highly encouraged!

Victoria Dubis is an Illustrator, Graphic Designer, exploring and living in Lakewood,OH.