WordStage Literary Concerts Announces The Opening Of 2021-22 Season

WordStage Literary Concerts announces the opening of its 2021-22 Season with the riotous Victorian farce "BOX and COX" by John Maddison Morton on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

"Box and Cox" was first produced at the Lyceum Theatre, London, on 1 November 1847, billed as a "romance of real life." The play became very popular and was revived frequently through the end of the nineteenth century, with occasional productions in the twentieth century. It was adapted as a one-act comic opera in 1866 by the dramatist F. C. Burnand and the composer Arthur Sullivan, prior to his association with W.S. Gilbert.

Featuring Agnes Herrman, Paul Slimak and Tim Tavcar with musical interludes from the Burnand and Sullivan Operetta "Cox and Box" performed by violinist Mary Beth Ions and pianist Patrick Wickliffe, this effervescent entertainment is sure to provide our audience with a laugh-filled evening of merry mayhem and melodious music.

WordStage performances are in the Wright Chapel of the Lakewood Presbyterian Church – 14502 Detroit Ave. in Downtown Lakewood, OH. The Church and Chapel are fully accessible and ADA compliant. We request that all our audience members come with a mask unless medical reasons prevent them from doing so. We will have free masks available at our Box Office for anyone who needs them.

Tickets are $20 for adults/$10.000 for students and senior and WordStage maintains a policy of pay what you can so that our performances are accessible to all who want to see them. Currently, our box office accepts cash or checks only.

Reservations can be made by calling 440-857-0717 or at the door the evening of the performance. You can also visit our website at www.wordstageoh.com and leave us a message on our “Contact Us” page.

Tim Tavcar is the Producing/Artistic Director of WordStage Literary Concerts in residence at the Wright Chapel in the Lakewood Presbyterian Church.