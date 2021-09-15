Volunteer Nurse Joins Hospice Of The Western Reserve Foundation Board

Lakewood resident Peggi Seelbach Mizen, RN, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Hospice of the Western Reserve Foundation. As a separate 501(c)(3) charity, the foundation was launched to foster community support for services provided by Hospice of the Western Reserve that rely on philanthropic support. A few examples include music, art and pet therapies, non-hospice palliative care for those living with advanced illness, pediatric hospice and community grief support programs.

Following a professional nursing career spanning more than three decades - including 12 years as a hospice nurse in the Chicago area - Seelbach Mizen returned to her hometown of Lakewood. Since 2012, she has dedicated her time to serving as a hands-on care volunteer at HWR’s Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake.

“Since moving back, my focus has been on volunteer work,” Seelbach Mizen said. “When I became aware of the program at Hospice of the Western Reserve, I knew that was my fit. Ames Family Hospice House is something I am very passionate about.”

As a hands-on care volunteer, Seelbach Mizen works a four-hour shift at Ames. She checks in with administrators to see where help is most needed. “I like to stop in each room to introduce myself and ask if there is anything a patient or family member needs. One of my favorite things to do is offer a warm blanket or to do little things that make it a little nicer like fluffing up the bedding on the rollaway bed when a family member is spending the night.” Sometimes, she also assists with bathing, feeding and repositioning patients in bed so they remain comfortable.

Seelbach Mizen said one of the attributes she brings to the foundation board is that she has been on “both sides of the fence,” as a volunteer clinician assisting with care, and as the recipient of care in her own family. Four years ago, her mother spent her final days at Ames Family Hospice House.

Why did the Lakewood resident decide to join the board? “People have choices when there’s a difficult medical situation,” she said. “Somehow we have to get more knowledge out there about that. Hospice allows loved ones to die in a much better way. It’s not only better for the patient, but also for the family. It’s so important that people are aware they have a choice in their end-of-life decisions.”

Laurie Henrichsen is Public/Media Relations Manager, Hospice of the Western Reserve.