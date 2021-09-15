There's Still Time To Register For The HLF Annual Community Meeting

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation's Third Annual Community Meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, September 22nd at 7:00 PM. The HLF Board will share updates on its grantmaking and highlight a few of its grantee partners. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and learn about the Foundation's upcoming plans for community engagement, collaboration, and grantmaking.

Please register to attend at the HLF website: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/. We hope you will join us!

Kate Ingersoll is the Executive Director of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation.