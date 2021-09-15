The Auryn String Quartet Comes To Lakewood

With a Live Audience and a Live Streamed Concert

The four players of the Auryn Quartet have been performing together since the founding of the Quartet in 1981. Amazingly this ensemble has not changed its personnel since 1981. During this season the Quartet from Germany will be celebrating its fortieth and final season. Rocky River Chamber Music Society is honored to have the Auryn String Quartet as part of its roster this season. The members of the Quartet are Matthias Lingenfelder, violin; Jens Oppermann, violin; Stewart Eaton, viola; and Andreas Arndt, cello. They will perform works by Haydn, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn.

The Quartet has won many prizes, received numerous invitations to international music festivals, and encouraged fruitful musical partnerships. The Auryn Quartet has also led an active recording life including Franz Joseph Haydn’s complete sixty-eight string quartets. Their vast catalog of CDs also includes Beethoven, Schumann, Brahms, and the complete Mozart viola quintets with Nobuko Imal. Recent tours taken by the Quartet comprise visits to Lincoln Center in New York, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, to Wigmore Hall in London, the Beethoven Fest in Bonn, and the Philharmonie in Cologne.

Normally our venue is the outstanding acoustical environment of West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church. Due to difficulties related to the ongoing pandemic, the first concert of the season will be held at the lovely Lakewood Congregational Church in Lakewood, 1375 West Clifton Boulevard. MASKS ARE REQUIRED REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS. As always, the Rocky River Chamber Music Society has no admission charge. If you’re listening and watching from home, here are two ways to access the concert:

Streaming will be available at RRCMS.org and at YouTube.RRCMS

Lakewood Congregational Church, 1375 West Clifton Boulevard

Monday, October 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Carol Jacobs is a retired archivist, curator, and librarian who currently serves on the board of the Rocky River Chamber Music Society.