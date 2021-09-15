“Tech Boosts” Program From Cox Communications Seeks Nominations For $30K In Grants To Local Nonprofits

Despite the important work nonprofits and community organizations do in the communities they serve, many are lacking the modern technology tools needed to perform their missions to the fullest. To bridge this technology gap, Cox Communications today announced the call for nominations for its “Tech Boosts” program, which awards grants to nonprofit groups committed to investing in technology equipment for the betterment of its patrons and mission. The nomination period closes October 13, 2021.

This marks the fifth year of the Cox Communications Tech Boosts program, and the goal remains the same: to help nonprofits invest in technology equipment and services that enrich the lives of community members while fulfilling their missions to the fullest. Last year’s recipient in Ohio was the Olmsted Community Center. Three $10,000 grants will be awarded in the company’s northeast region.

This technology grant is awarded to nonprofit organizations that demonstrate how they will positively impact the community in one of the following categories: Environment and Conservation; Health; Early Childhood Education; and Empowering Families and Individuals for Success. Organizations interested in applying should visit the link to apply.



“The Cox Communications Tech Boosts program is proud to return for a fifth year to deliver game-changing technology to community organizations in need,” said Ross Nelson, senior vice president and region manager, Cox Communications. “The pandemic has proven that our community partners are more essential than ever for giving our children places to learn, connect, and grow, and we’re eager to deploy Tech Boosts into local organizations that are developing curriculums to give young people access to the training and tools they need for the future.”

For more information on the Tech Boost program, visit: https://www.coxcharitiesne.org/tech-boosts



###

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For 10 years, Cox has been recognized as a best operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity 13 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

Jeff Lavery is the public relations manager for Cox Communications in the northeast region.