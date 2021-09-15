Superintendent Listen & Learn Is Sept. 22

Join Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki for her first Listen & Learn session on Wednesday, September 22 at the Madison Park Pavilion. As this is Superintendent Niedzwiecki's first ever Listen & Learn, she would like to give as many people as possible the opportunity to attend and therefore there will be both a 9 am sesssion and a 6 pm session at the park.

Our superintendent wants to listen and learn from our parents and our community members! Drop in anytime during the hour and share your thoughts and ideas about our district.