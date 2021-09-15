Senator Antonio Shares Information On Redistricting
The General Assembly reconvenes this month, and of course our important work has continued with the process of redistricting.
Every ten years after the census, the Ohio General Assembly re-draws the boundaries of its state legislative and congressional districts. Fair representation for all Ohioans is my number one priority as we work through this process. People should be the ones to pick their policymakers, not the other way around, and I am committed to doing whatever I can for fair maps for all 99 House districts and 33 Senate districts in Ohio.
The bulk of the redistricting work is done by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Created by an amendment to the Ohio Constitution in 2015, the Commission is composed of the Governor, State Auditor, Secretary of State, Speaker of the House, Senate President, one individual appointed by the House Minority Leader, and one individual appointed by the Senate Minority Leader.
The Commission will hold three public hearings on separate days in different cities for Ohioans to provide feedback once they decide on a map. Follow the Ohio Senate Democrats on Twitter for news and updates. For more information on upcoming opportunities for public input, resources, or to watch past meetings, visit redistricting.ohio.gov.
I encourage everyone to get out, make their voice heard, and participate in the process of redistricting this year. You can draw your own map (https://www.fairdistrictsohio.org/community-mapping), request postcards to mail to your legislators, attend a fair districts event(https://www.fairdistrictsohio.org/upcoming-events), or contact your legislators and tell them that fair maps are important to you. To find your state representative and state senator, go here: https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislators/district-maps
Representation is one of the most fundamental pillars of our democracy, and a transparent mapmaking process protects this value by ensuring that our districts accurately represent the people of our state for years to come.
State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in the Ohio Senate, representing District 23, and in leadership as the Assistant Minority Leader. Antonio, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, previously spent eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives, where she served District 13 and was also a member of leadership. Antonio has served as a Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program for women, Adjunct Professor and as a teacher for children with special needs.
Nickie Antonio
Antonio serves as Highest Ranking Member on the Senate Health, Transportation, and Joint Medicaid Oversight Committees. She also serves on the Finance; Ways and Means; Workforce and Higher Education; Rules and Reference; and Joint Legislative Ethics Committees. Additionally, she is a member of the Ohio House Democratic Women's Caucus, previously as chair, and is the State Director for the National Women Legislators’ Lobby.
She has been a dedicated champion of workers’ rights, high-quality education, local governments, equal rights for women and the LGBT community, health care for all and fighting the opioid crisis.
Antonio is recognized as a leader who reaches across the aisle to get things done. As a result, she championed Ohio’s historic adoption open records law (S.B. 23/H.B. 61) and step therapy reform law (S.B. 265/H.B. 72). Last General Assembly, Antonio passed legislation to abolish the shackling of pregnant inmates (S.B. 18/H.B. 1) and to require pharmacist education for dispensing life-saving naloxone (S.B. 59/H.B. 341). During her tenure in the Ohio legislature, Antonio has introduced the Ohio Fairness Act, which would provide civil rights protections for members of the LGBTQ community. She continues to work to remedy and end Ohio’s use of the death penalty, as well as on an array of other bills focused on improving the lives of all Ohioans. Antonio continues to be an established expert in health policy in the General Assembly.
The first in her family to graduate from college, she holds both an MPA and a B.S. Ed. from Cleveland State University, and she was named a CSU Distinguished Alumni in 2013. She is also an alumnus and Bohnett Fellow of the Kennedy School Harvard Leadership Program (2011) and has been the recipient of numerous awards as legislator of the year from various organizations during her tenure.
Her daughters, Ariel and Stacey, have made Antonio and her wife, Jean Kosmac, very proud as the girls engage in their adult life journeys.