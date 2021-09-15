Senator Antonio Shares Information On Redistricting

The General Assembly reconvenes this month, and of course our important work has continued with the process of redistricting.

Every ten years after the census, the Ohio General Assembly re-draws the boundaries of its state legislative and congressional districts. Fair representation for all Ohioans is my number one priority as we work through this process. People should be the ones to pick their policymakers, not the other way around, and I am committed to doing whatever I can for fair maps for all 99 House districts and 33 Senate districts in Ohio.

The bulk of the redistricting work is done by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Created by an amendment to the Ohio Constitution in 2015, the Commission is composed of the Governor, State Auditor, Secretary of State, Speaker of the House, Senate President, one individual appointed by the House Minority Leader, and one individual appointed by the Senate Minority Leader.

The Commission will hold three public hearings on separate days in different cities for Ohioans to provide feedback once they decide on a map. Follow the Ohio Senate Democrats on Twitter for news and updates. For more information on upcoming opportunities for public input, resources, or to watch past meetings, visit redistricting.ohio.gov.

I encourage everyone to get out, make their voice heard, and participate in the process of redistricting this year. You can draw your own map (https://www.fairdistrictsohio.org/community-mapping), request postcards to mail to your legislators, attend a fair districts event(https://www.fairdistrictsohio.org/upcoming-events), or contact your legislators and tell them that fair maps are important to you. To find your state representative and state senator, go here: https://www.legislature.ohio.gov/legislators/district-maps

Representation is one of the most fundamental pillars of our democracy, and a transparent mapmaking process protects this value by ensuring that our districts accurately represent the people of our state for years to come.

