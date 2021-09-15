Candidate Forum Sept. 28 At City Hall

Please join the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, September 28 from 7-9P for the Candidates Forum in the Lakewood City Hall Auditorium. Candidates for Lakewood City Council At Large, Municipal Judge, and School Board will be asked questions from the moderator and citizens in attendance, about issues of concern for our city, court, and schools. This is your opportunity to ask the people that will respresent you the questions that are most important to you. Please plan to attend, listen, and understand what our candidates believe is important for Lakewood and then vote on or before November 2, 2021.

Cindy Strebig is a community activist and concerned citizen.