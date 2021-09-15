2021 Community Survey Results Now Publicly Available

In March of 2021, the Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission (LCRAC) distributed a survey to residents, the results of which are now available to the public. LCRAC is a voluntary group of residents serving as a liaison between Lakewood residents and city leadership on matters related to community relations. The commission's mission is to ensure that Lakewood remains a fantastic place for everyone to live and work. LCRAC crafted and distributed the survey to help guide future efforts of the group, as well as to understand key areas of improvement city leadership should be aware of. Nearly 650 residents provided input on various topics including accessibility, community culture, housing & affordability, safety, and community engagement. Survey results can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2bxpfst3 as well as on LCRAC's Facebook page.



Members of LCRAC encourage residents to view the results and follow up with their council members with any additional input or concerns. Any questions about the survey can be directed to CommRel@Lakewoodoh.net.